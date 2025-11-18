How To Watch Orlando Magic-Golden State Warriors, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors)

Radio: 96.9 The Game & ElOrlandoMagic.com (Spanish), 95.7 The Game (Warriors)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic (7-7) look to get back above .500 after a tough OT loss in Houston on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors (9-6) visit Central Florida in search of their fourth consecutive victory on a road trip that ends on Wednesday in Miami. The Warriors lost the opening game on this six-game roadie in Oklahoma City before winning twice in San Antonio and on Sunday in New Orleans.

Draymond Green got into a verbal altercation with a fan who was calling him Angel Reese, but the NBA just issued a warning for his behavior and opted not to fine him on Tuesday morning. This is the first meeting of the season between these teams, who are scheduled to play one more time at Chase Center on Dec. 22.

The Magic are 4-3 at home and saw a three-game win streak snapped by the Rockets, who got a last-second shot from Alperen Sengun to force an extra session.

Orlando is 36-36 all-time against the Warriors during the regular season but has been swept in each of the last two seasons, bringing a four-game losing streak against Golden State into this contest. The Magic last defeated the Dubs 115-101 on Jan. 7, 2023 and last won at Kia Center, 130-129 on Nov. 3, 2022.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Warriors -3.5 (-102), Magic +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Warriors -162, Magic +136

Total: 223.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

PROJECTED STARTERS

WARRIORS

F Will Richard

F Jimmy Butler

F Draymond Green

G Stephen Curry



G Moses Moody

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Franz Wagner



C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

WARRIORS

Jonathan Kuminga: Out - Bilateral Knee Patellar Tendonitis

DeAnthony Melton: Out - Left ACL Surgery

Buddy Hield: Probable - General illness

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Out - Left Groin Strain

Franz Wagner: Available - Nose (face mask)

Jalen Suggs: Questionable - Right groin soreness

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee Injury Recovery

Jamal Cain: Available

Orlando Robinson: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on this early six-game road trip: "The Miami game will be our 17th game in 29 days in 13 different cities. It’s been the toughest early schedule I’ve ever been a part of in my entire NBA life."

