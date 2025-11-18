Swarming Steph Curry key to Magic defeating Warriors

Over the last two weeks, Orlando ranks 13th (+2.0 Net RTG) and Golden State ranks 14th (+0.3 Net RTG) in Point Differential, according to Cleaning The Glass.



On the season as a whole, Golden State ranks 16th (+1.6) while Orlando ranks 17th (+0.2)



The 7-7 Magic rank 10th in the East, while the 9-6 Warriors rank 7th in the West.



Maybe the East has is a little competitive after all.



What are a few keys to the Magic defeating the Warriors tonight?

1. Contain Stephen Curry; break up their efficient DHOs

Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a shot against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images



Nobody said stopping Steph Curry was going to be easy.



What is the best defensive scheme for a volcano eruption?



Not being nearby when it happens.



The Magic can't let Steph Curry beat them tonight.



Not after the 56pt - 12 3pter explosion on this court, just last season



Let somebody else beat you on this Warriors team.



You'll throw every defensive coverage in the book at him, but if Suggs isn't single-handedly blowing up every Warriors action with smart help behind him, sometimes the only answer left to force the ball out of Steph's hands is a double team.



"You can't stop him; you can only hope to contain him."



Better to die by Draymond and Kuminga jumpers then die by Steph's sword.



Because he doesn't reach as high of a release point on his shot as KD and Wemby, there is a better chance of forcing Curry to not shoot by sheer length and effort defensively.



Once the volcano erupts, you might be better off just playing 4-on-3 while praying Draymond and Kuminga shoot deep jumpers.



Three Warriors offensive Playtypes to watch for Orlando's defense:

1.15 PPP on Handoffs

1.09 PPP on Spot Ups

0.98 PPP on Off Screens



The goal is to recognize and blow up these playtypes as often as possible, compared to Pick-and-Rolls, where Golden State only scores 0.8 PPP; stop the actions Golden State wants to run so they have to use their 4th option.

2. Run them off the floor

Oct 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Al Horford warms up before facing the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Warriors (2nd) are right up there with the Clippers (1st) as the oldest rosters in the NBA, so they might not want to keep up in a foot race all night if Orlando is able to push the pace.



While the Magic have found more success this season slowing down their pace, this matchup provides an opportunity where their youthful athleticism could be an advantage, especially for points off turnovers.



Orlando ranks third in Transition PPP, while Warriors rank eighth, via NBA Stats.



Warriors want to speed things up in the halfcourt off-ball movement, but the team as a hole is not really trying to get up and down the floor chasing Orlando’s young roster around.



3. Win the rebounding battle

Jan 7, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots the ball between Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green (23) and small forward Moses Moody (4) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Wendell Carter Jr. matches up against the one player he's been comped to the most throughout his career, the ageless Al Horford.



Seeing as Wendell has about 13 years on him, Carter should use that athleticism edge to dominate the glass.



Draymond and Horford aren’t the best rebounders in the league, and with Looney no longer around, the glass is more vulnerable for Golden State.



On one side, Orlando ranks 13th in Offensive REB%, Golden State ranks 12th in Defensive REB%; on the other, the Magic rank 11th in Defensive REB%, while the Warriors rank 23rd in Offensive REB%.



Orlando has the edge on the defensive glass to finish possessions strongly, but need to stay aware of the Warriors shooting a lot of threes leading to more long rebounds, so boxing out your guy everywhere on the floor is key.



The Magic should force their will on the offensive glass to turn it into an edge on both sides; Orlando utilizing it size advantage of Wendell and Goga and Isaac on the glass is a must.

Tristan da Silva's team ranks:



1st in C&S 3pt Volume (3.9 3PA/gm)

3rd in C&S 3pt Efficiency (41% 3P%)

T-2nd in scoring efficiency on off-ball Cuts PPP



Tristan da Silva's scalable scoring versatility makes him prime for a leap, for @MagicOnSIhttps://t.co/Mp7BW6WydW — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 16, 2025

Magic fans are asking what plays Jamahl Mosley runs



Here’s FIVE proven plays this Paolo-less Magic offense can rely on for reliable shot creationhttps://t.co/JPUF5RR5Ae — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 15, 2025