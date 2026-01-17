Jalen Suggs was given a 5-year $150 million dollar extension this past offseason. A deal that looks like a bargain given Suggs production, but injuries have stunted his development once again.

Injuries have been a major concern throughout Suggs young career, a reason his contract was at a low clip for a player of his caliber. His injuries are nothing new for the Magic as he missed 47 games last season. He has only played more than 60 games in a season once in his five-year career.

But when he plays, the impact is undeniable.

Best Net Rating In The Clutch For The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season (Min. 10 Clutch Games Played & 3.0 MPG In Clutch Games) :



1. Jalen Suggs — +34.9

2. Kelly Oubre Jr. — +34.7

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — +32.3

4. Chet Holmgren —… https://t.co/q0PwBIxPVR pic.twitter.com/auy9205xyS — Stat Defender (@statdefender) January 17, 2026

Immense Impact

Suggs is the NBA's most impactful player in the clutch this season with an astonishing +34.9 net rating. A rating that he has earned through the 130.4 offensive rating and 92.9 defensive rating in the last 5 minutes of games with the game within 5 points (a clutch game in the NBA).

Suggs impact late in games comes with his capabilities as a lockdown defender, a former all-defensive player who is averaging a career high 1.9 steals per game in only 25.4 minutes per game, good for 7th in the NBA.

Beyond Suggs defense is his offense, Suggs is 15/3.7/4.7, establishing himself as not only a scoring threat, but a playmaker that the Magic desperately need. The Magic need all the help they can get on the offensive side and Suggs presence is important for everything they want to achieve.

With that said, Anthony Black has done a fine job filling in for the Magic's starting guard. Black is providing nearly the same production in the box score but the advanced metrics just don't meet the same impact as Suggs.

Suggs has the Magic's highest net rating at +10.1 (116.1 offensive to 106 defensive), the next closest is Franz Wagener at +2.9. Suggs impact goes well beyond that of the box score.

Highest plus-minus among players that have played in 15 or fewer wins this season:



+149 - Aaron Gordon

+129 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

+127 - Jalen Suggs

+126 - De’Anthoy Melton

+113 - Zach Edey

+100 - Bam Adebayo

+94 - Tari Eason

+93 - Christian Braun

+86 - LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/vJEupoJHVH — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) January 16, 2026

Prioritize his Health

But once again, here we are. Another season filled with injury troubles, first a hip contusion, then a grade 1 MCL contusion. Suggs career has been derailed by injuries.

His impact is missed from the Magic, when Suggs plays the Magic are better, when Suggs starts the Magic are 14-9, good for a 50-win pace.

The Magic can't rush Suggs back as they continue to embody their next man up mentality quite well, but then again, they pay Suggs a lot of money, and when he is on the court, he earns every dollar.

