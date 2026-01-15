Franz Wagner with the Warriors? Orlando nearly saw it unfold in 2021

It’s Jonathan Kuminga day in Golden State since Jan. 15 marks the first date he’s eligible to be traded after agreeing to a two-year, $48.5 million deal with the Warriors on Sept. 30. The fifth-year forward is now demanding to be traded after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation, resulting in him playing just 10 minutes since Dec. 6.

With Kuminga’s value at an all-time low and Golden State expected to take whatever ends up being the best available deal to avoid losing him for nothing since they hold a team option for 2026-27, a story in The Athletic has emerged that Kerr preferred Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner instead of the player the Warriors selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

“Team sources confirmed that some in the organization, including Kerr, wanted Franz Wagner, but the German big man would go eighth to Orlando in the end,” long-time Bay Area scribe Marcus Thompson wrote. “In a push to inject the Warriors’ roster with much-needed athleticism and potential starpower, Kuminga was drafted as part of the foundation of the post-Curry era along with (James) Wiseman.”

Magic probably draft Kuminga at No. 8 if Franz off board

Orlando has benefited from the selection and probably would’ve then taken Kuminga, who undoubtedly would’ve been a better fit in Central Florida than he was in Golden State by default. The Magic had the No. 5 pick in that ‘21 draft, so they had all the top prospects well scouted, took Jalen Suggs after Scottie Barnes came off the board, and knew they would have their choice between Kuminga, Wagner, Stanford forward Ziaire Williams and UConn guard James Bouknight once Josh Giddey was snatched up by Oklahoma City.

Wagner was the choice, NCAA champion Davion Mitchell out of Baylor went No. 9 to Sacramento, and Williams and Bouknight came off the board next. Wagner had a fantastic rookie year, landing on the All-NBA First Team, and has blossomed into one of the league’s most versatile and talented young forwards. If he hadn’t missed so much time over the first few months of the season, he’d be in good shape for this first All-Star nod.

Unfortunately for Kuminga, he landed on a team that didn’t need him immediately, which seems to have hindered his development. Kuminga had some great moments as a rookie, but mostly watched in his first two seasons, averaging less than 10 points per game. Although he increasingly displayed why he was so highly regarded, Kerr has never truly warmed to him and a fresh start is needed for all parties involved.

The Magic love Wagner, so they wouldn’t have structured the draft any other way than how it unfolded. Both he and Suggs have already received long-term extensions. Even though Houston Rockets Alperen Sengun went No. 16 and has ended up being a star, Wagner still would’ve been the choice.

Orlando struggled in Wagner’s rookie year, won the NBA lottery and selected Paolo Banchero out of Duke the next season. Would the team have taken a longer look at Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith Jr. if Kuminga was in place instead of Wagner as less of a natural fit as a combo forward? Would Moe Wagner be working at a discounted rate in San Francisco? Would Stephen Curry and Draymond Green be happily showing off conversational German this week instead of the Magic?

In a league constantly filled with what-ifs and draft misses, how things unfolded ahead of them in 2021 inspires no do-over talk around the Magic offices.

