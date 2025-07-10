Orlando Magic Rookie Lands On List Of Top 30 Prospects
The Orlando Magic kick off their Summer League slate Thursday against the Sacramento Kings at the Pavilion in Las Vegas. First-round selection Jase Richardson and second-round pick Noah Penda headline Orlando's roster alongside Tristan da Silva, who is heading into his second season.
A lot of speculation is surrounding Richardson, recently leading Bleacher Report to add the Michigan State standout to its top 30 list of Summer League prospects to watch. Richardson is toward the bottom of the list, ranking No. 29.
"Lacking the size of a prototypical 2-guard and the handles of a traditional 1, Richardson lasted longer on draft night than most predicted (he had late-lottery buzz but wasn't selected until the 25th pick)," it wrote. "This is his chance to show a lot of front offices they got it wrong—and perhaps carve out a rotation role with Orlando in the process."
"The Magic may have boosted their backcourt offense with their blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane, but it's hard to imagine that one move scratched their years-long itches for creation, scoring and shooting along the perimeter. Richardson could help address all of those areas, provided he's ready for NBA minutes."
Being heavily reliant on his left hand and lacking positional size hasn't deterred Richardson from becoming a solid on-ball defender and a scoring threat, especially from the perimeter. After becoming a starter in Tom Izzo's offense, Richardson elevated his 3-point percentage and his scoring average.
Now, it's up to Richardson to prove his strong suits will address Orlando's deficiencies while continuing to mold his game to address his shortcomings. The 19-year-old son of former Orlando Magic guard Jason Richardson has a long way to go, but the journey should excite Magic fans.
