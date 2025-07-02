Orlando Magic See Title Chances Rise After Big Free Agent Acquisition
The Orlando Magic made their second free agency signing on Monday by acquiring Phoenix Suns point guard Tyus Jones on a one-year, $7 million deal. With the addition of Jones, Orlando's title chances just got better.
According to Bleacher Report, FanDuel lists the Magic with the sixth-best odds to win the championship next season at +1100. Before landing Jones, Orlando was +1200 to win it all.
It's worth noting the drop from fifth place to sixth place Orlando experienced. It's no fault of the Magic, but rather a massive increase in the Denver Nuggets' odds.
Regardless, Orlando's offseason moves are drawing the right kind of attention. The Magic have the third-best odds in the East behind the 64-win Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, who were two wins from going to The Finals last season.
Adding Jones gives the Magic a legitimate ball handler who can create for those around him while also contributing as a decent perimeter shooter. Jones and Bane were teammates in Memphis, so there's the bonus of familiarity.
All told, Orlando upgraded tremendously at both guard positions while retaining its core. Jones is a clear upgrade over Cory Joseph, and Bane will provide an offensive boost at shooting guard Jalen Suggs and others cannot achieve.
Despite a first-round exit, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are coming off elite playoff performances. Both were top-10 in postseason scoring, and now they have the necessary help to take the next step in the Eastern Conference with no clear-cut favorite.
