ESPN Analyst Predicts How Orlando Magic Will Put NBA On Notice
The Orlando Magic are among the most aggressive teams this offseason, mortgaging part of their future to win now. Along with the Magic, teams like the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks have also made bold moves. Unlike others, Orlando didn’t need a roster overhaul or sacrifice its identity to make meaningful improvements in one critical area: the offense.
Averaging the league’s lowest three-point percentage and assist totals is a recipe for disaster, no matter how strong the defense is. There has long been a belief that if the Magic could pair even an average offense with their elite defense, a deep playoff run would be within reach. Their additions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones directly address those offensive shortcomings, and the moves have caught the attention of at least one ESPN analyst.
On a recent appearance on the All-NBA Podcast, ESPN analyst Tim Legler believes adding a true playmaker was the missing piece.
"I looked at their team last year and the one thing they lacked, even when [Jalen] Suggs was healthy, they did not have a single natural point guard on the team," Legler said. "Just somebody to organize, take care of the ball, get guys good shots, and also shoot the ball from the three at a pretty high rate. Now you go out and you get another guy that's been playing point guard since he was five years old. He knows how to run a team, he takes care of the ball, he gets you quality shots, and he can knock down threes playing off their two stars."
In a clear attempt to balance the offense, they could take control of the Eastern Conference for years to come. If they stay healthy with a young core still developing, the potential to mesh and grow together remains high.
"When you look at what they were running out there at the point in the past, as a playmaker, it's a significant upgrade having these two guys," Legler added. "That was a team that had one issue offensively, really one issue at all, because they're a great defensive team. They've got two guys that can shoot. Orlando right now is a sleeper pick going into the year as a team that we could be talking about at a really high level. The first month, would not shock me if they get out of the gate quickly and make everybody take notice, because that defense is formidable."
