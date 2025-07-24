Mavericks' Cooper Flagg receives split opinion for Rookie of the Year
After a tumultuous season for the Dallas Mavericks riddled with injuries and self-inflicted wounds, the franchise won the NBA Draft lottery, allowing them to select Duke freshman phenom and National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg. Flagg has one of the most decorated pre-NBA careers in the history of the sport, ranging from a dominant high school campaign and an electric freshman season at Duke that nearly led the Blue Devils to the National Championship.
Unlike the 2024 NBA Draft, where the first-overall pick was hotly debated, this season's top selection was obvious. Flagg was the bona fide best player in college basketball last season, and played half of his season as a 17-year-old. The potential and talent made him a can't-miss prospect, one that drew comparisons to the likes of LeBron James and Zion Williamson as far as pre-draft hype goes.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg keeping Mavericks afloat in latest NBA power rankings
NBA personnel agreed at the time, and still do – ESPN's Jeremy Woo polled 20 anonymous executives and scouts recently, asking them who they thought would take home the coveted Rookie of the Year Award, to which 17 replied, "Cooper Flagg." The award has had plenty of prestigious winners since its inception; superstars like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Vince Carter, and many others took home the award en route to Hall-of-Fame careers.
Flagg's single-season campaign at Duke was one of the greatest for a true freshman, as he lived up to the hype and pressure that had mounted since his greatness was on display at Montverde Academy. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.8 stocks (steals + blocks) per game, underlining his versatility as a defender and value as a true two-way star. Hopefully for the Mavericks' sake, he continues to surpass expectations, and becomes the next NBA great to win the coveted award.
READ MORE: Mavericks-Lakers Luka Doncic trade named biggest NBA mistake of the decade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter