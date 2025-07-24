Dallas Basketball

Cooper Flagg keeping Mavericks afloat in latest NBA power rankings

The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to build around Cooper Flagg.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are undergoing a massive transformation as a franchise, starting with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Flagg and the Mavs are hopeful to become a match made in heaven as they embark on a journey together where the Duke forward becomes the face of the franchise.

The Athletic's Law Murray conducted a recent power rankings where the Mavs clocked in at No. 19.

Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard dribbles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets
Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard dribbles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Mavs in middle of the pack

"Dallas has something of a crowded roster and needs to shed a standard contract. But whoever that player might be, No. 1 pick Flagg replaces them. Automatic upgrade! The only other roster change of note is that [D'Angelo] Russell is here to replace [Spencer] Dinwiddie, which should be another upgrade for the Mavericks, although Russell had a forgettable season that saw him drop below 40 percent from the field for the first time in his career," Murray wrote.

"It will be up to Flagg and Russell to run Dallas’ offense and find Anthony Davis, who is recovering from surgery to repair a detached retina. Elsewhere in the surgery department, center Dereck Lively II had foot surgery this month. While Davis and [Dereck] Lively should be ready for camp, it underscores the lack of availability both players have had.

"Availability, of course, is a major concern for Kyrie Irving as well, who re-signed about four months after tearing his ACL. There is more than enough size here, but Irving isn’t saving the shaky guard play that this team projects to have."

The only teams that ranked lower than the Mavs were the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.

The Mavs have a long way to go to where they want to be, but the moves they have made in the offseason allow them to move closer to their goal.

Dallas will take a few months off before training camp begins in October.

Published
