Mavericks' Cooper Flagg gets co-star in latest NBA mock draft

The Dallas Mavericks are going to have to move towards the future as chances for making it to the play-in tournament this season are falling out of their grasp.

Anthony Davis' latest hand injury will sideline him for a bit, and the Mavericks should be focusing now on what they can do to help the team for the future. ESPN analyst Jeremy Woo conducted a recent mock draft where the Mavericks selected Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick.

"Acuff has flourished under coach John Calipari, showing he can drive winning with heavy responsibility and has established himself as a lottery contender. His strength, skill level, and ability to change speeds getting into the paint have made him a challenging cover, and he has shown critical growth as a decision-maker and shooter (42.5% from 3) and a willingness to make the right play," Woo wrote.

"He can be polarizing with scouts because of concerns about his limited defensive impact and how his ball dominance will translate, but it's hard not to be impressed with the season he has put together. Considering the growing perception that this lottery flattens out beyond the top five, Acuff seems likely to draw early consideration from guard-needy teams.

"After this draft, the Mavericks won't have control of their own first-round picks until 2031, making this a pivotal opportunity to add a younger running mate for Cooper Flagg. With Kyrie Irving still injured and on the back half of his career, Acuff could offer long-term stability at the position on a team in which he wouldn't have to shoulder the full offensive load."

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks reportedly make big turn regarding an Anthony Davis trade

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr reacts after a play against the Tennessee Volunteers. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Acuff to the Mavericks?

The Mavericks could benefit from a young point guard to pair with Cooper Flagg, so this selection makes sense if the Mavericks were to have a top-10 pick. The goal for the team should be to compete, but tanking in this instance would make sense for the Mavericks.

Acuff is averaging nearly 20 points and six assists per game so far for Arkansas, proving that he can be a strong contributor for a high-level offense.

Acuff's play during SEC play and the NCAA tournament should the Razorbacks get there will determine where he lands in this year's draft class. However, there's a chance that the Mavericks may not be able to select him because of how high his demand is in the draft. The higher the Mavericks are in the draft order, the better chance they have to land Acuff.

READ MORE: 3 overreactions as Mavericks win the game, lose the tank battle to Brooklyn Nets

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News