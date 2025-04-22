Dallas Basketball

Mavericks could re-sign $46 million forward to extension

The Dallas Mavericks could be keeping one of their key pieces for the long haul.

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey.
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey.
The Dallas Mavericks are beginning their offseason, where they will have the chance to keep building the roadmap for their team for the foreseeable future.

There are a number of decisions that need to be made, and one of them is in regards to the future of P.J. Washington.

Washington has one year left on his contract, but ESPN insider Bobby Marks believes he could sign an extension this offseason.

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets
Washington extension soon?

"If there is an extension this offseason (outside of Irving if he opts in), it likely will not occur until Aug. 29. The end of August is when PJ Washington is eligible to sign a four-year, $89.2M extension. Washington played a career-high 32.2 minutes and had 17 games of 10 rebounds or more," Marks writes.

Washington averaged 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this past season with the Mavs, but with Dallas adding Anthony Davis and wanting him to play the power forward position, it could compromise his future with the team.

However, Dallas is in a transition period and having any talent regardless of position will be important, so negotiating an extension would be smart on the Mavs' part.

