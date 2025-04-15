Mark Cuban fires back at Mavericks' Nico Harrison after Dirk Nowitzki disrespect
The Dallas Mavericks have had an interesting Tuesday, to say the least. General Manager Nico Harrison did a roundtable interview with select members of the local Dallas media to discuss the Luka Doncic trade for the first time since his initial interview in February.
Of the many wild, incorrect, and dumb things he said, Harrison took an unexplainable shot at franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki, stating, "My obligation is to the Dallas Mavericks, it's what's the best interest of the Dallas Mavericks, and that's the most important thing. Some of those decisions are going to be unpopular maybe to Dirk and maybe to the fans, but my obligation is to the Dallas Mavericks."
Minority owner Mark Cuban took to X/Twitter to defend Nowitzki and the fanbase, while also delivering a rallying cry for the team as they get ready for the Play-In Tournament against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
"Dirk is the Dallas Mavericks. Then, now and forever. No one should ever forget that.
That statue will be here forever.
Loyalty never fades away.
Tomorrow night 15 guys will put on a Mavericks uniform. They will do everything they can to win. For themselves, each other and THE FANS. Our squad has busted their ass to fight through incredible adversity. They have my respect and support , should have everyone's
I am a Mavs fan. I will always love and cheer for everyone who puts on our uniform.
Tomorrow night and how ever many games we have left this season and in every future season, whether I'm in the stands, in front of the TV, or following every play online, my heart and soul is committed to rooting for the Mavs to win.
That will never change. I know fans are upset. But don't be upset at the players. Support them. Root for them. Rally behind them.
MFFL stands for Mavs Fan FOR LIFE."
While it's an admirable rally from Cuban, unfortunately, loyalty did fade away from the Mavericks when they traded away Luka Doncic, a superstar who loved Dallas and never wanted to leave. And the way Nico Harrison and the upper management have trashed Doncic's name since then has not sat well with the fanbase. He should've had a statue next to Nowitzki's, but Nico Harrison thinks he's bigger than the franchise and made a move that will cost them nine figures over the next few years.
