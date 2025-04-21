Dallas Basketball

Mavericks could add Pacers veteran PG via trade

The Dallas Mavericks could add some veteran presence to the team in the trade market.

Jeremy Brener

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims defends.
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims defends. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are in need of a point guard for next season with Kyrie Irving expected to miss most of the year as he recovers from his torn ACL.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley thinks that the Mavericks should look into trading for Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell.

READ MORE: Mavericks guard gets brutally honest about fanbase's disappointment

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell laughs before the game against the Orlando Magicat Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell laughs before the game against the Orlando Magicat Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

McConnell to the Mavs?

"The Mavericks will add a point guard this offseason. That might be the least bold prediction you'll read about the Association's summer activity, but it's almost certainly true," Buckley writes.

"Dallas needs someone who can hold things over in Irving's absence, so he returns to a club with a real chance at winning something of substance. But the Mavs also need someone to back him up and ensure the offense doesn't grind to a halt whenever he needs a breather.

"T.J. McConnell could be perfect for that role. His shooting limitations deny him a chance at being a full-time starter, but he does a tremendous job of both playing within himself and maximizing the players around him. He routinely makes great decisions (career 5.0 assists against 1.6 turnovers) and that extends to his shot selection as well (career 51.6 field-goal percentage)."

It's hard to imagine the Pacers giving up McConnell, whose four-year extension kicks in next season, but if they were willing to move on, the Mavs should inquire about his availability.

READ MORE: NBA insider reveals tension with key Maverick's injury

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News