Mavericks could add Pacers veteran PG via trade
The Dallas Mavericks are in need of a point guard for next season with Kyrie Irving expected to miss most of the year as he recovers from his torn ACL.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley thinks that the Mavericks should look into trading for Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell.
McConnell to the Mavs?
"The Mavericks will add a point guard this offseason. That might be the least bold prediction you'll read about the Association's summer activity, but it's almost certainly true," Buckley writes.
"Dallas needs someone who can hold things over in Irving's absence, so he returns to a club with a real chance at winning something of substance. But the Mavs also need someone to back him up and ensure the offense doesn't grind to a halt whenever he needs a breather.
"T.J. McConnell could be perfect for that role. His shooting limitations deny him a chance at being a full-time starter, but he does a tremendous job of both playing within himself and maximizing the players around him. He routinely makes great decisions (career 5.0 assists against 1.6 turnovers) and that extends to his shot selection as well (career 51.6 field-goal percentage)."
It's hard to imagine the Pacers giving up McConnell, whose four-year extension kicks in next season, but if they were willing to move on, the Mavs should inquire about his availability.
