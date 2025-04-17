Dallas Basketball

Mavericks receive positive Kyrie Irving injury update

It looks like the Mavericks' biggest star will be back sooner than people anticipated.

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after shooting against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks' biggest star and one of the team's emotional leaders, suffered an ACL injury in the third quarter of their March 3 game against the Sacramento Kings. It was an event that drastically lowered Dallas' ceiling and only further compounded the issues already faced by the embattled franchise after their shocking decision to deal Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was recognized by other players for emulating the late great Kobe Bryant when he shot two free throws on a torn ACL before being walked to the locker room nearly six weeks ago. On March 26, he underwent surgery to repair the injury, which was successful by all accounts. In fact, the Mavericks received an even more positive update on Irving and his timetable for return, reported by Shams Charania on ESPN earlier today.

Medical professionals are optimistic that Irving could return as soon as January 2026, meaning he could play half of the season and be ready to help the Mavericks make a playoff push once he has shaken off the rust. The 33-year-old superstar averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this past season while shooting 47% from the field and 40% from the three-point line.

