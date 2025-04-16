NBA analyst takes vicious shot at Mavericks’ Nico Harrison
Yesterday, journalists and Mavericks front office members took part in a humiliating media session in which GM Nico Harrison stumbled through defending the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade with the Lakers, doubling down on his decision to deal the young star for a less-than-favorable return.
There were no cameras allowed inside the press conference, so all that exists are transcripts, some of which have been distributed across social media. Plenty of pundits had opinions on some of the outlandish things Harrison said in response to questions from journalists like Tim MacMahon, who refused to back down and continued to press the embattled general manager.
MacMahon wouldn't be Harrison's only critic – in fact, far from it. Legendary media personality Stephen A. Smith had plenty of thoughts on the situation, which he revealed on ESPN's First Take. When asked how he felt about the session, Smith bluntly stated that he "hated" it, criticizing Harrison for continuing to defend the move, as well as for making it difficult for reporters to do their jobs.
"Knowing that [the fans] were chanting to fire [Nico Harrison], knowing how Luka looked when he came into your house...How anemic Anthony Davis looked when Luka was dropping 45 on that basketball court in Dallas...it might behoove you not to talk at all. Let the whole damn season end.
"The real malpractice of all of this isn't even about just Luka being gone. It's about the fact that you didn't get a first-round pick in return," he said, continuing by comparing the return Brooklyn got from the Knicks in the Mikal Bridges trade." (They did get one, but only the one 2029 first-rounder)
"You couldn't get one [unprotected first-round pick]? You didn't get Austin Reaves? ...When that happens, you don't have a press conference to talk about it. You just don't."
The swap, which netted the Mavericks an oft-injured Anthony Davis, a role player in Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, was obviously not what any competent GM would get for one of the best basketball players of the last decade who is entering his prime.
"You shut up and go home. That's what you should do."
It only continues to get worse for Mavericks fans.
