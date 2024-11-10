Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Gets Huge Injury Update Before Denver Nuggets Game
The Dallas Mavericks keeping Luka Doncic healthy should be a priority at any time in any season. He's their franchise player. He's currently dealing with a hamstring injury that left him questionable ahead of the club's matchup against the Denver Nuggets on the road.
Evidently, not many injuries will keep Doncic off the court. If he can play without suffering any substantial injury, he'll play through the pain. He's proving such as the Mavericks head to Denver to take on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
Marc Stein reported that Doncic, despite being listed as questionable, will be good to go as the Mavericks look to improve to 6-4 on the season.
"Luka Dončić, I’m told, is expected to play tonight in Denver against good friend Nikola Jokić after being listed as questionable yesterday," Stein reported.
Key players PJ Washington and Dereck Lively are both also dealing with injuries and won't be able to make their impact on the contest, leaving the Mavericks shorthanded in a tough environment on the road.
The Mavericks are still looking to get Klay Thompson acclimated alongside Doncic and Kyrie Irving while also carving out a solid record early to build some momentum.
