Cooper Flagg, Giannis Antetokounmpo Headline Lengthy Mavericks-Bucks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday evening, but they're flying in LATE due to the ice storm holding them in Dallas overnight. They blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter to Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, which will help the tank, but it ended their four-game win streak.

The tank will meet head-on with an interesting matchup on Sunday, as they'll be facing the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP suffered a calf strain a few days ago, and he told the media he'd have imaging before he'd likely be told that he'd be out 4-6 weeks. It was a strange way to announce the injury, but it's been a weird season for the Greek Freak and the Bucks.

Some have seen that as a quiet trade request, even though he has said he will never ask out of Milwaukee. But with the team sitting at 18-26, a few games out of the final spot for the Play-In Tournament, they may decide to try to recuperate as many assets as possible.

He won't be the only big name out for this game, though. Mavericks star rookie Cooper Flagg is listed as doubtful due to "left ankle injury management." He missed a few games against the Utah Jazz due to that ankle, and they may just not want to risk it since he's still on a minute restriction. But he is just the beginning of a lengthy injury report for both teams.

Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks to move the ball past Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

READ MORE: 3 Overreactions as Luka Doncic leads Lakers to Late Rally Over Mavericks

Full Dallas Mavericks-Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Mavericks have eight players on Sunday's injury report, and some of the two-way players may have to play just so they have enough bodies.

Anthony Davis is out with ligament damage in his left hand, which is expected to keep him out for another month or so. He was able to get some on-court work done before Saturday's game against the Lakers, but he wasn't using his left hand at all.

Kyrie Irving remains out as he recovers from his ACL surgery on his left knee. He's expected to be cleared after the All-Star Break, but depending on how the team looks, he may be out for most of the season.

Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) and Dante Exum (right knee surgery) are out for the season. Lively was at the Lakers game last night to see Luka Doncic, where he was scootering around.

Max Christie (left ankle sprain) is questionable to play. He rolled it in Saturday's game but was cleared to return. Brandon Williams (right knee soreness) is also questionable. Klay Thompson (left knee injury management) is doubtful to play, and there are no oceans in Milwaukee for him to dip in.

For the Bucks, Kevin Porter Jr. (right oblique muscle strain) and Taurean Prince (neck surgery) are out, while AJ Green (illness) is questionable, and Gary Trent Jr. (illness) is doubtful.

This game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.

READ MORE: Proposed Trade Idea Sends Unwanted Mavericks Bust to Desperate NBA Team

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News