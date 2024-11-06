'You Know How I Do' ... Luka Doncic Details Trash Talk With Ben Mathurin in Mavericks-Pacers
After a recent loss to the Indiana Pacers in the American Airlines Center, the Dallas Mavericks fell to 4-3 on the season. They gave up 134 points to the Pacers en route to the defeat.
Luka Doncic ended up with 34 points despite shooting 9-of-24 from the field. He converted on 12 of his 15 free throw attempts, which certainly helped him boost the box score. He added seven rebounds, 15 assists and two steals in the loss.
One of the bigger storylines from the game, outside of the result, was a late-game argument between Doncic and Pacers forward Bennedict Mathurin.
Doncic broke down his account of the trash talk and detailed what happened.
“He started talking (expletive), one minute to go. You know what that’s about. I just said, you know, if you can talk (expletive), start it early. You know how I do," Doncic explained.
Mathurin scored 16 points on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting from the field, and he was a plus-13 in the box score. He's provided a strong spark for the Pacers this season, and he added seven rebounds and three assists against the Mavericks, providing strong play in their victory.
Doncic and Mathurin won't square off again until March 19 as the two play in different conferences and meet just twice a season.
The Mavericks remain on their home floor on Wednesday as they host the Chicago Bulls in a fourth straight home game, this time looking for a better result. They are 9.5-point favorites over a shorthanded Bulls team.
