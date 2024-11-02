Former Maverick Ejected For Hit on Celtics' Jayson Tatum
The Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics played a physical contest on Friday night. The game reached a boiling point late in the 4th quarter when former Dallas Maverick and Celtic Grant Williams leveled Boston's Jayson Tatum, leading to an ejection.
Williams wouldn't be the only Hornet ejected in this game, as Miles Bridges was disqualified for spiking a ball into the stands on one of those plays where it's whistled dead, the offense shoots a ball for practice after the whistle, and someone on defense didn't want the ball to go in the hoop. Boston would go on to win 124-109, and there will be a rematch in a back-to-back in Charlotte on Saturday evening.
Dallas acquired Grant Williams in a sign-and-trade with the Celtics before the 2023-24 season, giving the Celtics three second-round picks and the Spurs Reggie Bullock and a 2030 first-round pick swap while getting back Williams and a few second-round picks. They hoped he would be the versatile 3&D played they needed on the wing, but they very quickly realized he wasn't good enough and flipped him to Charlotte at the 2024 trade deadline.
Williams was flipped with Seth Curry and a future first-round pick to bring in P.J. Washington, who has been a much better fit defensively and a big reason they made last year's NBA Finals against the Celtics. Even if his offense comes and goes, he's more versatile and well-liked than Williams.
Tatum and Williams were supposedly great friends during their time in Boston, but a play like this brings some doubt to it. Even Jaylen Brown doubted their friendship after the game in his postgame press conference.
