Mavericks Injury Report at Denver Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks are set to play in a big game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, but they could be missing quite a few key players. They've been banged up to start the season, and it seems to only be getting worse with every game that passes.
Luka Doncic was added to the injury report on Saturday, being listed as questionable with a left groin strain. He looked more gimpy than usual against the Suns on Friday night and this seemed to be the cause.
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring strain), P.J. Washington (right knee sprain), and Dereck Lively II (right shoulder sprain) are all doubtful to play, while Dante Exum is out with his right wrist injury.
Denver doesn't have anyone listed on their injury report, as Jamal Murray returned from a concussion in their last game against the Miami Heat and scored 28 points. They're the much healthier team heading into this game.
Even with Doncic listed as questionable, assuming he'd play in this game would be reasonable. He loves playing against his good friend, Nikola Jokic, and has made a living out of playing through nagging injuries. They may be listing him on the injury report now so they can sit him against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, a game they feel they could win without him.
