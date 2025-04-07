Dallas Basketball

Mavericks take Big Ten sharpshooter in latest mock draft

The Dallas Mavericks could add some shooting with their first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson exits the court after a loss to Auburn at the Elite Eight round
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson exits the court after a loss to Auburn at the Elite Eight round / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the basketball world will have their eyes locked onto the National Championship in San Antonio between the Houston Cougars and Florida Gators.

While the best and brightest are playing in tonight's game, there are dozens of prospects who will be wishing they were there.

Among those is Michigan State guard Jase Richardson, who helped the Spartans get to the Elite Eight. Richardson was chosen for the Mavs in a recent mock draft from For The Win writer Bryan Kalbrosky.

Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford blocks a layup from Michigan State guard Jase Richardson
Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford blocks a layup from Michigan State guard Jase Richardson / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richardson to the Mavs?

"Jase Richardson averaged 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 42.0 percent on 3-pointers after moving into the starting lineup for Michigan State. Richardson earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors and ranked 99th percentile in advanced metrics like Win Shares per 40 Minutes and RAPM, per CBB Analytics," Kalbrosky writes.

The Mavs will never say no to more 3-point shooting, and with questions surrounding Klay Thompson's future, he could emerge as his replacement once he walks away after the end of his contract.

