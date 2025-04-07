Mavericks take Big Ten sharpshooter in latest mock draft
The Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the basketball world will have their eyes locked onto the National Championship in San Antonio between the Houston Cougars and Florida Gators.
While the best and brightest are playing in tonight's game, there are dozens of prospects who will be wishing they were there.
Among those is Michigan State guard Jase Richardson, who helped the Spartans get to the Elite Eight. Richardson was chosen for the Mavs in a recent mock draft from For The Win writer Bryan Kalbrosky.
Richardson to the Mavs?
"Jase Richardson averaged 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 42.0 percent on 3-pointers after moving into the starting lineup for Michigan State. Richardson earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors and ranked 99th percentile in advanced metrics like Win Shares per 40 Minutes and RAPM, per CBB Analytics," Kalbrosky writes.
The Mavs will never say no to more 3-point shooting, and with questions surrounding Klay Thompson's future, he could emerge as his replacement once he walks away after the end of his contract.
