Mavericks' Klay Thompson speaks on possible retirement plans
The Dallas Mavericks are starting to get healthy at an important time, as the postseason is right around the corner. Anthony Davis recently returned to the floor, and Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II should be returning soon.
That's giving Klay Thompson some more optimism that they could make a run at some point in the next few seasons, even as Kyrie Irving is out for the foreseeable future after tearing his ACL. But he can also see himself ending his career in Dallas with this trio.
“I love being his [Davis] teammate, I love playing off him," Thompson said in Saturday's postgame press conference. "And can’t wait to build, not just for this year, but for the future. We got a really deep and talented team, and one day Kyrie will be back in the line-up too, and that will be a special moment when we will be able to share the ball together again. I try to remind people too, I’ve had great success with Anthony and Ky. We won a world championship together in 2014, so it’d be very nice to end our careers together, or at least my career with them, and hopefully win at a high level.”
The Mavs are 4-0 with Davis in the lineup, and even if he's not Luka Doncic, he's still a superstar in this league. If Kyrie Irving comes back fully healthy late next season while Davis, Thompson, and company keep the Mavs afloat, they could be a dangerous team.
But Thompson is nearing the end of his career. He's now 35 years old and has torn his ACL and Achilles since 2019, but he has two more years on his contract. He joined the Mavericks to play off of Luka Doncic and Irving, and even with Doncic being shockingly traded, he can still make a big impact moving forward.
