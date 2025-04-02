Miami Heat champion details locker room meltdown during 2011 NBA Finals vs. Mavericks
The current Dallas Mavericks are hard to talk about, given their current post-Luka Doncic state. So, let's focus on the greatest Mavericks moment; winning the 2011 NBA championship.
For those that don't remember or need a refresher, the series turned in Game 2 when the Mavs roared back from down 15 in the final seven minutes, and Dirk Nowitzki hit the game-winning shot, beating Chris Bosh off the dribble for the left-handed layup. But apparently, Bosh was never supposed to be guarding him on that play. Or at least, that's what Udonis Haslem says.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Luka Doncic trade to Lakers will have ripple effect
"We was in the huddle," Haslem said during an appearance on the "Out the Mud" podcast. "We had the matchups and right before we walked out of the huddle, Spo [Heat coach Erik Spoelstra] switched the matchup and said, 'CB [Bosh], you take Dirk.' We ain't got time to go back and forth. We got to get back out. You know, a timeout you got to get back out there, so I'm mad as (bleep). I'm steaming because I want that stop at the end, but he put CB on him... I tore the locker room up. I told Spo, 'Listen, that's my job.'"
Haslem was a key defender and physical presence for the Heat, and believes it would've been easier for him to take the initial matchup on Nowitzki and Bosh could've slid over to block the shot on the drive. Instead, Nowitzki got around Bosh and put the layup just above Haslem's outstretched arm.
The Mavericks went on to win that series in six games, but they likely wouldn't have won if they didn't steal that second game in Miami. That is the franchise's only championship to this point, and since they traded away Luka Doncic after a trip to the NBA Finals last season, it may be a while before they get another one.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks fan harassed by security following 'Fire Nico' chant in GMs face
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter