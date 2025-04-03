Dallas Basketball

Mavericks' Anthony Davis hits game-winner to beat Hawks

Watch as the superstar forward hits the tough runner to sink Atlanta.

Austin Veazey

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks picked up a thrilling 120-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, helping to make up for the abysmal loss to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the week. As part of that win, Anthony Davis hit a tough shot in the final seconds that proved to be the game-winner.

Dallas inbounded the ball with a little less than eight seconds remaining to Davis, he dribbled to the left and had a step on Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu, and Davis put up a difficult floater over Okongwu while falling to the left, which fell. Here's a video of Davis' first signature moment in Dallas.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis' game-winner lifts Mavericks over Hawks, 120-118

This was Anthony Davis' best game as a Maverick. He had been struggling since returning from his Adductor strain, but he looked as good as he ever has, even with a hefty bandage over his right eye, finishing with 34 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

Dallas moved to 38-39 with the win and a game and a half ahead of the Sacramento Kings in 9th place, as the Kings lost to the lowly Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. The Mavs are working themselves. as close to full strength as they can, as Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II have returned to action in recent games.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis returns to Mavericks-Hawks following apparent eye injury

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News