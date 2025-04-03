Mavericks' Anthony Davis hits game-winner to beat Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a thrilling 120-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, helping to make up for the abysmal loss to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the week. As part of that win, Anthony Davis hit a tough shot in the final seconds that proved to be the game-winner.
Dallas inbounded the ball with a little less than eight seconds remaining to Davis, he dribbled to the left and had a step on Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu, and Davis put up a difficult floater over Okongwu while falling to the left, which fell. Here's a video of Davis' first signature moment in Dallas.
This was Anthony Davis' best game as a Maverick. He had been struggling since returning from his Adductor strain, but he looked as good as he ever has, even with a hefty bandage over his right eye, finishing with 34 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks.
Dallas moved to 38-39 with the win and a game and a half ahead of the Sacramento Kings in 9th place, as the Kings lost to the lowly Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. The Mavs are working themselves. as close to full strength as they can, as Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II have returned to action in recent games.
