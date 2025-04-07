Mark Cuban's recent comments about Luka Doncic-Lakers trade are angering Mavericks
Mark Cuban has gone on a world tour over the last few weeks talking about the Luka Doncic trade in February, making it known he had nothing to do with it since he has no operational control anymore, that the Dallas Mavericks didn't get enough return, that the team didn't understand Doncic, and much more.
It's an odd move considering that he still has a minority share in the team, somewhere around 27%, and no one forced him to sell the team to the Adelson family. Expectedly, that seems to be ruffling some feathers within the organization.
READ MORE: Mark Cuban reveals what the Mavericks failed to realize about Luka Doncic before trade
NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that "Cuban has said often publicly over the past 15 months that the new owners are not basketball people, and don't know much about the game. Work is such comments have indeed rankled [Patrick] Dumont behind the scenes." (Rankled: cause annoyance or resentment that persists).
While Cuban isn't wrong that Dumont doesn't know basketball, as evidenced by his comments about Shaquille O'Neal's work ethic after the Luka Doncic trade, it's also an odd thing to consistently say about the governor of the team that Cuban has a minority ownership in, and would still like to attend games.
Cuban is likely still perturbed that he didn't get to keep any operational control of the team, which was the plan originally, but the NBA wouldn't let him put that into the contract when he sold the team. Instead, Nico Harrison was handed the reins and quickly amassed too much power. And now, Cuban is lashing out in the media, trying to win back some fans.
READ MORE: NBA insider discusses Nico Harrison's future with Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter