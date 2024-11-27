Mavericks vs. Knicks: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks come back home to play the New York Knicks for their third game in four days, and they've been dealing with some kind of illness spreading around the team. Kyrie Irving was able to play through it against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and had a wonderful performance in the fourth quarter to win a game.
Dallas is now 3-1 in games without Luka Doncic this season, a big turnaround from the 4-8. They hope to continue that success against a Knicks team that is one of the few teams in the Eastern Conference with a winning record.
New York is coming off a 27-point win in Denver against the Nuggets, as OG Anunoby scored 40 points, and they held Nikola Jokic to 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Karl-Anthony Towns has had some big scoring games this season, having two games with 40+ points already. Their offense is one of the best in the NBA, but their defense has been a major disappointment, especially for a Tom Thibodeau team. Their defensive rating is currently in the bottom 10 of the NBA.
The big story any time these two teams play is Jalen Brunson playing against his former team. He's averaging 24.9 PPG this season and isn't being asked to do as much as he was last year.
Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday's matchup.
Date/Time: Wednesday, November 27th, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 10-8, Knicks 10-7
TV/Streaming: ESPN, MSG-TV
Spread: Knicks -3.5
Over/Under: 233.5
Moneyline: Knicks -180, Mavericks +152
