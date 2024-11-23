Kyrie Irving's Future With Dallas Mavericks Clarified
Kyrie Irving has gotten off to a hot start to the 2024-25 season with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 23.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 5.3 APG while shooting 53.1% from the floor and 51.2% from three-point range. With his future in question in Dallas, it's been a perfect start to the season for the 13-year veteran.
Irving has a player option on his contract and could be a free agent after the season if he wanted to, but ESPN's Tim McMahon would be surprised if he's not back in Dallas next season.
"The point is they have demonstrated, 'We value you, and we will pay you how much we value you within the ability to have a little bit of wiggle room financially.' They are going to put a big number on the table for him," McMahon said on a recent episode of "The Hoop Collective" podcast. "He has been extremely happy in Dallas. They are extremely happy with him. He's the leader of this locker room. That's unquestioned... Look, I'm not telling you exactly how it will work out. My guess is he'll end up declining that player option. But what I would say is I would be extremely surprised if Kyrie Irving is not in Dallas for the next few years.”
Dallas caught some heat for signing Irving to a three-year, $120 million deal in the 2023 offseason after they traded for him and failed to make the playoffs. He rewarded them with a trip to the NBA Finals in the first year of the deal as a perfect co-star to Luka Doncic, and showcasing tremendous growth as a leader in the locker room.
The Mavericks have made it a point to let Kyrie be Kyrie, which has resulted in him looking the happiest he's ever been. That also played. a big part in the recruitment of Klay Thompson, who felt dejected after some down years with the Golden State Warriors.
