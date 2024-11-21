Mavs' Blowout Win Over Pelicans Could Be Pivotal for NBA Cup
The Dallas Mavericks dominated the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, beating them 132-91 in their second game of NBA Cup action. With that win, the Mavs now control their own destiny to advance to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup, even after losing to the Golden State Warriors to start Group Play.
Four teams from each conference advance to the knockout stage: the three Group winners and one Wild Card. The first tiebreaker for the Wild Card spot is Group record, but the second one is point differential in Group Play games. Even after losing to the Warriors, the Mavericks have a point differential of +38 thanks to that demolition of New Orleans.
The next closest Western Conference team to the Mavericks in point differential with a 1-1 record in Group Play is the OKC Thunder, who have a point differential of +10. There are still plenty of NBA Cup games to play across the NBA, but 40-point blowouts don't happen often.
It's almost impossible for the Mavericks to catch the Warriors in the group after losing that first game of Group Play. Golden State would have to lose both of their last two games in Group Play against the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets since they own the tiebreaker over the Mavs. That means Dallas' best chance to advance comes through the Wild Card.
If the Mavs can win their last two NBA Cup games against the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies, they should be through to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup, thanks to their win over New Orleans.
