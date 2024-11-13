Warriors' Tribute Video For Mavericks' Klay Thompson
The Dallas Mavericks played their first game of the 2024 NBA Cup on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors, but the biggest storyline was Klay Thompson's return to San Francisco to play against the team he was with for 13 years. He won four championships while making five All-Star Games as a key cog in their dynasty run from 2015-2022.
The Warriors gave Thompson a tribute video before Tuesday's game while they were introducing the starting lineups.
Stephen Curry was supposed to give a speech to the crowd about Thompson during this game, too, but he and Thompson talked with each other and decided against it.
The Warriors gave out captain's hats to every fan in attendance as a nod to Thompson's love of boating and taking a boat across the Bay to games.
Thompson started the season strong with 22 points against the Spurs but has struggled in his last few games, making just two of his last 13 attempts from three. He hopes to break that slump against his former team.
