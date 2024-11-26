LA Lakers 'Eyeing' Former Maverick as Trade Target
Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith was identified as a "dream trade target" for the Dallas Mavericks earlier in the week, as the once-former Maverick is averaging 10.8 PPG and shooting a career-high 41.8% from three on 5.6 attempts per game. He was a fan favorite during his time in Dallas, and the fans have wanted him back ever since he was traded away, but there is at least one other team interested in acquiring him.
The LA Lakers are reportedly "eyeing" Finney-Smith in a trade, per Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints. He hopped in a "Lakers Lounge" on X to identify trade targets for the Lakers, listing Dorian Finney-Smith as an option.
"I know that the Lakers checked in on Dorian Finney-Smith last year, and they've been in constant contact with Brooklyn about him," Irwin said in his lounge on Monday with Jake Fischer.
Dallas would want Finney-Smith as another versatile forward that they can pair with PJ Washington and Naji Marshall to have an army of switchable defenders, and Finney-Smith is the best shooter of the three players. LA needs someone to fill the void of Jarred Vanderbilt, who hasn't played since February.
The Mavericks shipped out Finney-Smith at the 2023 trade deadline, along with Spencer Dinwiddie and some minor draft capital, to bring in Kyrie Irving. Irving has been the perfect co-star next to Luka Doncic, and Dallas has since brought back Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency.
Finney-Smith will be one of the most sought-after names on the trade market this season. He has a reasonable contract, with him making just under $15 million this season, and has a needed skillset as a 3&D wing who can guard multiple positions. He spent seven seasons with the Mavericks after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
