Dallas Mavericks 'win' two awards that no one wants
The Dallas Mavericks have not had the season they imagined coming off the NBA Finals last season, some of that self-inflicted, and some out of their control. But Nico Harrison's decision to trade away Luka Doncic has been the butt of every joke for the last two months, as humor is a good way of coping with such an insane move.
The Ringer's Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo released their annual Fake NBA Awards podcast for the 2024-25 season, with the Mavs receiving two awards. Neither is exactly a redeeming win.
The first one was a new one made just for this season, the Luka Doncic Trade Award for the "most cataclysmic NBA moment of the season." There were no other nominees for this category, as nothing will likely ever top how insane of a moment this was and continues to be two months later. Although, the Quentin Grimes-Caleb Martin trade deserves its recognition as well for as bad as it was.
The second was the David Kahn Award for the worst General Manager performance of the season. David Kahn was the GM of the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2009-2013, and his highlights in his tenure include passing on Stephen Curry twice in the 2009 NBA Draft for Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn, selecting Wesley Johnson 4th overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, and many other terrible deals and draft decisions.
The Davis Kahn Award predictably went to Nico Harrison, to which Simmons wondered if they should just rename it the "Nico Harrison Award." Russillo argued that "Nico was good last year," citing the moves for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford that helped the team make the NBA Finals.
"Ok, so, one bad night?" Simmons asked. "A pretty bad one... this is an 'I can't believe I married the cocktail waitress in Thailand,'" Russillo joked. Harrison won the award over whoever is running the Sacramento Kings now, New Orleans for trading away Dyson Daniels in the Dejounte Murray deal, the Miami Heat for the handling of Jimmy Butler, the Denver Nuggets for not giving the team a quality bench, and Masai Ujiri of the Toronto Raptors for his odd extensions.
