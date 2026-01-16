Mavericks' Klay Thompson passes Damian Lillard in NBA history for huge accomplishment

Make way for The Captain!

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Utah Jazz on Thursday evening, with Klay Thompson entering the game 5th all-time in NBA history in three-pointers made in a career. After the second quarter, he was no longer in fourth.

With a three from the left corner in front of the Jazz's bench, Thompson officially moved into fourth place in NBA history with his 2,805th made triple in his career, passing Damian Lillard. Thompson may have entered the NBA a year before Lillard, but he missed two straight seasons with an ACL tear followed by an Achilles tear, and has played just five more games in his career to this point than Lillard, who is likely out for the year with an Achilles tear.

Klay Thompson once paired up with Stephen Curry to form arguably the greatest backcourt of all time on the Golden State Warriors, but it's unquestionably the greatest shooting duo ever. They completely changed the notion of being able to win as a jump-shooting team, as they won with the three-ball. Thompson is out of his prime now, but he is still a very capable shooter. After a slow start to the season, Thompson has been shooting 38.8% from three since December.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks could trade for former lottery pick

Can Klay Thompson Take Down Anyone Else On the Leaderboard?

Klay Thompson is still 167 away from Ray Allen in third place. At Thompson's current rate of about three made threes per game over the last month and a half, it would still take around 58 games for Thompson to pass the legendary shooter. That would put him on pace to do it next season.

After that, the top two are likely unreachable, as James Harden and Stephen Curry are still pacing the field and adding to their gaudy numbers. Thompson may have to worry about Damian Lillard catching up once he's healthy again, but it's going to depend on how Lillard returns from injury, whether that be the end of this season or next year.

There's a chance that Klay Thompson isn't even on the Mavericks when he passes Ray Allen, as they may look to trade him. Thompson has been the consummate professional since arriving in Dallas, but this isn't the situation he signed up for. He deserves to be on a championship team, and that's not going to be the Mavericks this year or next.

READ MORE: Desperate Eastern Conference team still interested in Mavericks' Anthony Davis trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News