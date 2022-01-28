Mavs Donuts: No All-Star Starting for Luka; Can Dallas Trade for John Collins?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: LUKA TO THE BENCH!

On Thursday, the NBA revealed the starters for the 2022 All-Star game, and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic didn't make the cut after two consecutive seasons of starting on All-Star Weekend.

The Western Conference NBA All-Star starters include: Ja Morant, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and... Andrew Wiggins. Yes, you read that correctly. Andrew Wiggins is starting in the NBA All-Star game.

Although Doncic has picked up his level of play lately, his sluggish start to the 2021-22 season was the biggest reason for him not being able to make it as a starter this time around. That, plus the rise of Morant and the fact that Wiggins somehow got enough votes to get in. Regardless, though, Doncic will surely still be at All-Star Weekend as a reserve having just as much fun as he always does.

DONUT 2: BRUNSON TO THE BIG APPLE?

When asked about Jalen Brunson's pending free agency and potential trade market, SNY's Ian Begley stated the Knicks 'have at least touched base' with the Mavericks about Brunson.

There's been speculation from some national experts about the long-term viability of a Brunson-Doncic backcourt when considering neither are necessarily three-point aces and Brunson being undersized could make him a target in the playoffs when teams emphasize drawing switches.

DONUT 3: CONNECTING THE STARS

While watching Dirk Nowitzki's jersey retirement ceremony following the Dallas Mavericks' game vs. the Golden State Warriors on January 5, a thought crossed my mind:

"Kobe Bryant would have been there."

Both Bryant and Nowitzki lived by a particular creed: work hard and play with only the team that landed you. Although Nowitzki didn't revel in the larger-than-life existence as Bryant did, the overall work ethic was the same.

DONUT 4: KEEPING JB & DFS? IT'S NOT AS FAR-FETCHED AS YOU MAY THINK

The prevailing question for the Mavericks has been whether the team already has enough around Doncic, or, if not, what needs to be done to change that? All the while, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith are approaching free agency, and Tim Hardaway Jr. recently suffered a foot injury that could end his 2021-22 season.

DONUT 5: JOHN COLLINS TO DALLAS?

Could the Mavericks instead look to make an aggressive move in order to capitalize on a vulnerable Western Conference playoff landscape? One name that has been linked to the Mavs at times has been Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, who is once again in the forefront of league trade talks.

DONUT 6: HOME COURT HOPES?

The Mavs sit just two games behind the current fourth-seed Jazz in the West playoff standings, and based on the upcoming schedules for both teams, there's a good chance that Dallas could creep into that fourth spot.

The Mavs still have three very important head-to-head matchups with the Jazz in the final stretch of this season, but Dallas could find itself ahead of Utah in the standings with a slight cushion by then if things keep trending the way they have been.

DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY, 1988

Denver Nuggets guard Michael Adams began a streak of 79 consecutive games with at least one three-point field goal. The streak, which stretched over two seasons, lasted from January 28, 1988 against the Milwaukee Bucks until January 23, 1989 against the Indiana Pacers. Boston Celtics guard Dana Barros beat the streak by hitting 89 consecutive during the 1995 and 1996 seasons.

DONUT 8: ON THIS DAY, 1998

Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller records his 1,000th career steal in an 85-84 win over the Washington Wizards.

DONUT 9: DRAYMOND TO TNT?

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green signed a historic deal with Turner Sports as part of their broadcast team. Green is the first active NBA player to sign such a deal.

DONUT 10: ARON BAYNES SPEAKS

Following a mysterious injury during the Olympics this past summer, NBA veteran Aron Baynes sat down with ESPN's Brian Windhorst to share his story and his road to a potential return to the NBA next season.

DONUT 11: SIXERS WIPE OUT LEBRON-LESS LAKERS

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid scored a team-high 26 points in a 105-87 win over the Lakers. It's the third consecutive win for the Sixers and fourth in their last five.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavs will travel back home to welcome the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.