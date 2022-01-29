Mavs Target Goran Dragic Attends Heat Game; Raptors Buyout Coming?

Despite being away from the Toronto Raptors for personal reasons, Goran Dragic was in attendance at a Miami Heat game on Friday. Is a buyout for the Dallas Mavericks’ target imminent?

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, there's a lot of attention placed on names like Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, and others with speculation about potential deals getting done. Meanwhile, there are still some key veteran players to watch that can make an impact as buyout candidates.

Goran Dragic, who has appeared in just five games since being dealt to the Toronto Raptors in part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade, is one of those buyout candidates the Dallas Mavericks will surely be keeping tabs on.

Dragic has been away from the Raptors to "manage a personal issue" since late November—making it rather curious as to why he showed up to attend a Miami Heat home game on Friday. Before we go too far down the rabbit hole, though, it's worth mentioning that the Raptors are in town to play the Heat on Saturday.

It could mean nothing, but it just seems like an odd dynamic for Dragic to be attending an NBA game for two two different teams while being under contract, and again, away for personal reasons, for the Raptors.

As the February 10 trade deadline gets closer, the Raptors need to make a decision on Dragic. He is on an expiring deal worth $19.4 million, making it unappealing for a potential suitor to acquire him via trade. Toronto is holding up a roster spot by having him under contract and will lose him for nothing in the offseason anyway, so an eventual buyout seems to make the most sense.

For the Mavericks, the benefit of adding a talent like Dragic is clear. He would bring another initiator into the fold that has real shot-creation talent, playmaking, and also general locker room leadership with a pre-existing big brother-like relationship with Luka Doncic.

More specifically, there is an added need for Dallas to find another initiator to command the bench unit, given that Jalen Brunson has become a full-time starter and Tim Hardaway Jr. is likely set to miss the remainder of the regular season.

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com as we monitor the situation over the next few weeks.