Next Mavs Up? Breaking Down Non-Doncic Options

Several Mavs would need to step up with running the offense if Luka Doncic misses time any games this postseason.

Luka Doncic straining his calf in the season finale and then being seen in a walking boot outside the hospital has put a dark cloud over the Mavericks' first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz.

It might not be possible for one person to replicate Doncic's Herculean workload. He leads the team in four key stats: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.2 steals.

Luckily, the Mavs do have several good options to rally together if Doncic misses a game or two. They will need to develop a next-man-up mentality.

Here are some players who will help fill the shoes if Doncic misses any time:

Jalen Brunson

The Villanova product has registered career highs with 16.3 points and 4.8 assists in 79 appearances. He will certainly have no shortage of suitors in free agency this year.

Brunson will have to pick up some of the scoring and distributing if Doncic is out. Watch for the Jazz to throw a long defender like Royce O'Neale to try to keep Brunson out of the lane.

It is no secret that Brunson has struggled when being defended by length, especially in the last year's series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Don't be surprised if Utah coach Quin Snyder uses that same strategy.

Dinwiddie has been elevated the Mavs after he was acquired at the trade deadline.

Spencer Dinwiddie

Since the Mavs traded for him in February, he has averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 23 games. The combo guard has also made a number of highlight plays in his short time with Dallas.

Dinwiddie has given the Mavs another ball handler and perimeter threat. He can run the offense off the bench and attacks downhill, using his 6-6 frame to get leverage on smaller defenders to score in the paint.