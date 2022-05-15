'Luka Was Cooking Me!': Patrick Beverley Believes in Mavs Ahead of Game 7

Patrick Beverley has been a Dallas Mavericks nemesis over the last few years, but he's rolling with Luka Doncic in Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

The Dallas Mavericks and their fans have had their fair share of beef with pesky point guard Patrick Beverley over the years. Beverley, who formerly played for the Los Angeles Clippers and currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has been a thorn in Luka Doncic's side since the 2020 NBA Bubble, despite Doncic usually getting the better of him on the court.

However, Mavs fans might have to soften their stance against Beverley after he made his prediction for Dallas and the Phoenix Suns' Game 7 on Sunday.

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

"I gotta go with... I just faced him last year. Boy was cooking me. Gotta go with Luka. Got to," said Beverley on ESPN's NBA Today. "He's played in Game 7. Besides [Chris Paul], I don't think anyone on the [Suns'] roster has played in a Game 7. ... I have to go with Luka, man. He's been playing well and Dallas has been on a roll."

Although the Mavs are still underdogs to many, having the best player in the series in Doncic, paired with Chris Paul's history of blowing 2-0 seres leads, has a lot of people giving Dallas a fighting chance in the decisive Game 7.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Will Doncic, who has put up big numbers all series, finally have a good shooting night on the biggest stage he's played on yet? Can the Mavs' role players bring their A-games on the road for the first time in this series and "punch them in the mouth" as Reggie Bullock put it? Will Scott Foster show up to ruin the party for CP3 once again?

One of Doncic's biggest rivals believes in the Mavs, so why shouldn't we all?