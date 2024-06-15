Dallas Mavericks Fanbase Reacts to Game 4 NBA Finals Win Over Boston Celtics
All of a sudden, there is a glimmer of hope in Dallas. The Mavericks secured a large 122-84 victory on their home floor in Game 4 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks. Now trailing the series 3-1, the Mavericks are traveling to Boston for Game 5, with an attempt to secure another victory and bring the series back to Dallas one last time.
To win the NBA Finals, the Mavericks would have to make history, being the first team to come back from a 3-0 deficit in any series, let alone to win a title.
Mavericks fans are back to being optimistic, and having won one game has sparked some life within the fanbase.
Luka Doncic led the team with 29 points on 12-of-26 shooting, adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals. His defense was improved, and his quick offensive start helped the team cruise to victory. The Mavericks superstar is going to hold onto hope until the Larry O'Brien is hoisted by either team.
"Like I said at the beginning of the series, it's first to four," Doncic said. "We going to believe until the end. So we just got to keep going. I have big belief in this team that we can do it."
The Mavericks didn't just steal a victory. They were assertive and earned a blowout win over the Celtics. Simply scraping by for a win might not have Dallas fans so hopeful, but the Mavericks were dominant, which makes fans even more optimistic.
The path forward doesn't get much easier for the Mavericks, but they do have one win under their belts and a recipe for victory.
