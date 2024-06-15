Dallas Mavericks' Veteran Breaks Team Record in Game 4 of NBA Finals
Game 4 was a demolition by the Dallas Mavericks, as they picked up their first win in the 2024 NBA Finals 122-84 against the Boston Celtics. Both teams pulled their starters at the end of the third quarter, allowing for players who were out of the rotation to come in and gain some confidence or experience.
One such player was Tim Hardaway Jr., who has struggled with his shot for most of the playoffs. For some odd reason, Jason Kidd played him 19 minutes in Game 3 despite his struggles, and it was one of the biggest reasons the Mavs lost that game. He entered Game 4 having not hit a shot since May 18th and receiving DNPs in half of the games. Game 4 looked like another DNP, as he wasn't with the rotation of the Mavs' top 8 or 9 players. With the game out of hand, Kidd inserted him in the 4th quarter to hopefully give the veteran some confidence in his shot again.
All Hardaway did was light up the nets, scoring 15 points on 5/7 shooting from 3-point range, re-igniting the crowd in American Airlines Center. In doing so, he became the Mavericks' franchise leader for 3-pointers made in an NBA Finals game with 5, passing the group of Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic (twice), Jason Terry (twice), Jerry Stackhouse, and J.J. Barea who have all hit four 3-pointers in an NBA Finals game. Hardaway accomplished his feat in just 12 minutes, with his 15 points being as much as any Celtic scored.
Hardaway also joins Ray Allen and Stephen Curry as the only players to hit 5 or more 3-pointers in a single quarter of an NBA Finals game, pretty good company to be alongside for a sharpshooter.
If this is what it takes for Hardaway to regain some confidence, so be it. Dallas desperately needs some rotation pieces to hit their 3-point attempts off the open looks from Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. The Mavs were able to do that in Game 4, with the players outside of the two superstars shooting 14/23 (60.8%) from deep. Even if you limit it to the main rotation players of Dante Exum, Dereck Lively II (who hit his first career three in Game 4), P.J. Washington, Maxi Kleber, and Derrick Jones Jr., they combined to shoot 7/13 from three, a much needed showing from Dallas' role players.
There's still a long way to go for the Mavs if they want to crawl back in this series, but at least there's one more game on Monday night in Boston.
