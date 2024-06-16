Dallas Mavericks 'Have Interest' In Bronny James With Second-Round Draft Pick
The Dallas Mavericks are in the thick of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics as they have a 3-1 deficit with the series headed back east. The 2024 NBA Draft is far out of their mind, and rightfully so. Still, the event is roughly a week away, and they hold the No. 58 pick in the draft.
The final pick of the draft isn't worth a lot, and it's more likely the Mavs end up with a player on a two-way contract that doesn't pan out than anything else. Fortunately, they're not too hard-pressed to draft a win-now talent or eventual impact player, a benefit of playing in the NBA Finals.
On Saturday, Marc Stein reported potential interest in Bronny James by the Mavericks.
“The Mavericks would have interest in selecting Bronny James with the 58th overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, league sources say," Stein reported. But the Mavericks also realize it's extremely unlikely that James will still be available for selection. All current indications suggest that LeBron James' 19-year-old son will be selected earlier in the second round before Dallas makes the last pick in the draft.”
READ MORE: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Made Media Critics 'Eat Their Words' with Game 4 Performance
For the Mavericks to be eyeing James checks out. They're a large market competing in the NBA Finals. They could use a potential James selection to persuade his father LeBron James to come to the franchise.
With LeBron, the Mavericks would arguably be favorites to win the NBA Finals heading into next season, allowing him to stay in a big market, pairing with his son, and even reuniting him with Kyrie Irving, who played with him and won an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
Evidently, Luka Doncic has been pinned the next potential LeBron in terms of long-term domination of the sport, which checks out with him averaging over 28 points per game in his career.
Also, Bronny is a solid talent out of USC. His perimeter defense and floor-spacing make him an intriguing fit as a combo guard in Dallas, though, as Stein alluded to, Bronny is likely to be drafted before the Mavericks select at pick No. 58.
READ MORE: Boston Celtics Legend Gives Hilarious Praise to Mavericks' Luka Doncic
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Kade Kimble on Twitter.