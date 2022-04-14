WATCH: Former Mavs Satnam Singh Makes Pro Wrestling Debut

The former Dallas Mavericks second-round pick appears to have an exciting new gig.

With the Dallas Mavericks still having three more days left until their first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz begins, many Mavs fans' viewing interests on Wednesday night involved the NBA Play-In Tournament... and then, in an interesting turn of events, AEW Dynamite, which featured a former Maverick out of nowhere.

Satnam Singh, who was drafted 52nd overall by the Mavs in the 2015 NBA Draft, made his pro wrestling debut on 'Wednesday Night Dynamite,' as wrestling fans call it. The 7-3 big man was cracking heads and taking names.

Singh was the first Indian-born player to be drafted into the NBA. Although he wasn't able to stick in the league, he still became a beloved celebrity and still has the admiration of the Mavs' fan base. Singh played for the Mavs' Summer League team in 2015, as well as their G-League affiliate team, the Texas Legends.

Satnam Singh makes his AEW debut. Satnam Singh during his Summer League days with the Mavs in 2015. The Mavs are preparing for a first-round playoff clash with the Jazz on Saturday.

Shortly after his time with the Legends ended in 2017, Singh worked out for the WWE and was eventually signed to a deal by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in September of 2021. After nearly eight months of waiting, Singh finally got to make his wresting debut on Wednesday night and didn't disappoint.

If you want to know more about Singh, all you have to do is fire up Netflix and search for his documentary, "One In A Billion," which follows his journey from India to the NBA. The cast for the documentary includes a couple of familiar faces – Mavs owner Mark Cuban and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.