Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Injury: Jason Kidd Optimistic About Mavs Star's Recovery

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on Luka Doncic's injury recovery after Wednesday's practice.

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz do not play Game 1 of their first-round playoff series until Saturday. There's still uncertainty surrounding how quickly Luka Doncic will be able to return from his calf strain.

Doncic suffered the calf strain in Sunday's 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs. With five full days to work with between the Mavericks' regular season finale and the day of Game 1, there isn't much time in terms of a potential turnaround. 

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

Given the nature of Doncic's injury, around-the-clock treatment is required as the tip-off for Game 1 continues to approach. There hasn't been significant breakthroughs in the process yet, but regardless, there's been positivity from the Mavs about Doncic's outlook. 

In an interview with WFAA after the Mavericks' practice on Wednesday, coach Jason Kidd offered the latest on Doncic's injury recovery as well as stating that he's got the right mindset right now.

"He rode the bike today. He's in good spirits. Again, nothing different from yesterday. We believe we're going in the right direction," Kidd said. 

"It's going to be day-by-day, but he is doing better and he's in good spirits. He's laughing and joking. When I see that, I truly believe we're going in the right direction."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Play

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Injury Watch Latest; Dallas Prepares For Jazz

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines, including relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
4 hours ago
kidd lebron
Play

Could LeBron, Lakers Steal Coach Kidd From Mavs?

The Los Angeles Lakers need a new head coach, and they’re probably wishing they hadn’t let Jason Kidd go to the Dallas Mavericks last summer.

By Dalton Trigg6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Luka Doncic Injury: Spencer Dinwiddie Ready To Step Up For Mavs

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie has already taken a bigger role in games that Luka Doncic has missed.

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
7 hours ago

During the portion of Wednesday's practice available for the media to observe, Doncic was seen riding the exercise bike next to Maxi Kleber. This is the most physically active Doncic in front of reporters since suffering his injury. 

With no timeline yet available for Doncic's return, the Mavericks will have to prepare for each of the main possible outcomes. If Doncic is unable to play, the starting backcourt would consist of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Dinwiddie has played a pivotal role for the Mavericks since being acquired by the team in part of the mid-season Kristaps Porzingis trade. While his skill-set can help fill some of the void, there's no true way to replace a top-five player in the NBA. 

It's difficult to project a potential timetable for Doncic's return without knowledge of the severity of his calf strain. If it's a Grade 1 strain, the recovery process can range anywhere from one-to-three weeks. 

The Mavericks are scheduled to play Game 2 of the series late Monday night (8:30 p.m ET) on NBA TV. As far as Game 3 is concerned, there is a two-day gap with the travel involved to get to Salt Lake City, which is great news for Doncic and the Mavs.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
News

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Injury Watch Latest; Dallas Prepares For Jazz

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
kidd lebron
News

Could LeBron, Lakers Steal Coach Kidd From Mavs?

By Dalton Trigg6 hours ago
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
News

Luka Doncic Injury: Spencer Dinwiddie Ready To Step Up For Mavs

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
News

Jason Kidd Named West Coach of Month; First Mavs Recipient Since 2011

By Grant Afseth20 hours ago
USATSI_17924803
News

Next Mavs Up? Breaking Down Non-Doncic Options

By Joe ZochertApr 12, 2022
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

NBA Insider Reports Bleak Outlook For Luka Doncic's Game 1 Availability

By Grant AfsethApr 12, 2022
Luka Doncic vs. Jazz
News

Home-Court Underdogs? Doncic Injury Affects Mavs vs. Jazz Betting Odds

By Bri AmaranthusApr 12, 2022
Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Shares Latest On Luka Doncic Injury

By Grant AfsethApr 12, 2022