3 Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

A new journey begins for the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night as the club hosts the San Antonio Spurs to begin their 2024-25 NBA season. The Mavericks will be playing their first regular season game since losing the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics in the series that lasted five games.
This offseason, the Mavericks added sharpshooter and four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson to the squad, as well as other tweaks that should leave the team improved heading into a new season. The natural development of Dereck Lively II after a successful rookie campaign, paired with another season of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving steering the ship should be quite entertaining.
The Mavericks take on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to get things underway.
Three prop bets for Mavericks vs. Spurs
All odds curtousey of FanDuel Sportsbook
Luka Doncic over 29.5 points (-118)
Doncic was an MVP finalist a season ago, having averaged 33.9 points per game. One thing is true of the Mavericks superstar -- he's going to put up points. Having averaged 29.4 points per game against the Spurs in his career, expect Dallas' franchise player to get off to a quick start on the season.
Victor Wembanyama over 24.5 points (-118)
The same thinking is put into effect between Doncic's prop and Wembanyama's. The reigning Rookie of the Year will have all eyes on him, and he'll perform at the highest level. He averaged 21.4 points per game in his rookie season and should take a leap with legendary point guard Chris Paul on his team.
Chris Paul over 7.5 assists (-130)
Pairing Wembanyama with an elite playmaker like Paul feels like an NBA cheat code. Not many players can distribute the ball and set their teammates up for success like Paul -- who now has a 7-foot-3 lob threat that can also shoot the ball from deep.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
