Mavericks' New Court for 2024 NBA Cup Revealed
The regular season starts Thursday night for the Dallas Mavericks against the San Antonio Spurs, but there's already a lot of anticipation for this season's in-season tournament, which has been renamed to the Emirates NBA Cup. The LA Lakers took home the inaugural win last season, but it's an open race this year.
In preparation for the event, the NBA released every team's court design for the 2024 NBA Cup on Thursday, which will only be for two home games for each team.
Dallas will play on this court against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 19th and the Memphis Grizzlies on December 3rd in what is a loaded grouping for the Mavs. They'll also have to play on the road against the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets in West Group C.
These are a major improvement over last year's court designs with more muted colors, which should make them more appealing across the NBA. The skyline on Dallas' court and the trophy design in the key are nice touches, as well.
Some will remember that the Mavericks were the only team that didn't use their in-season tournament court last year after a manufacturing issue caused delays. Mark Cuban wasn't mad about it but this should be the first season the Mavs use their special court design.
