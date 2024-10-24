Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks Exercise Third-Year Options For Two Players

The Dallas Mavericks are going to have two young players around long-term after exercising their third-year options.

Kade Kimble

Oct 10, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA regular season has made its return. The Dallas Mavericks have to wait a couple of days into their season as they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. One season removed from making the NBA Finals, the Mavericks are entering the season with high expectations.

Last season, during the club's deep postseason run, Dereck Lively II broke out during his rookie campaign. The second-year center is expected to make a large impact as the Duke product was pivotal in the playoffs as a rookie.

On Wednesday, the Mavericks announced they are exercising the third-year option for Lively, as well as Olivier-Maxence Prosper. The two young players hoist high potential for Dallas and the club will keep them around as they continue to build a contender around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

READ MORE: Dirk Nowitzki 'Would've Loved' To Play With Kobe Bryant

During his rookie season, Lively appeared in 55 games with 42 starts, averaging 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. While his numbers aren't eye-popping as he appeared in just 23.5 points per contest, he passes the eye test in a big way.

Lively is capable of covering the floor horizontally and vertically as a defender, as he can fill up plenty of space on the floor as a defender. Offensively, he plays off Dallas' key players, Doncic and Irving, perfectly as a screener and a lob threat. There's even some potential for him to grow as a floor-spacer, though that'd be an addition to his game that isn't necessarily needed.

Maxence-Prosper is more of a long-term project rather than an instant-impact player like Lively, but it makes sense for the team to keep him around as a young player. His potential to become a rotational player with some development is worth the team betting on.

READ MORE: How Will the Spurs Attempt to Defend Luka Doncic?

Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason. 

Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published |Modified
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News