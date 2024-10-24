Dallas Mavericks Exercise Third-Year Options For Two Players
The NBA regular season has made its return. The Dallas Mavericks have to wait a couple of days into their season as they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. One season removed from making the NBA Finals, the Mavericks are entering the season with high expectations.
Last season, during the club's deep postseason run, Dereck Lively II broke out during his rookie campaign. The second-year center is expected to make a large impact as the Duke product was pivotal in the playoffs as a rookie.
On Wednesday, the Mavericks announced they are exercising the third-year option for Lively, as well as Olivier-Maxence Prosper. The two young players hoist high potential for Dallas and the club will keep them around as they continue to build a contender around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
During his rookie season, Lively appeared in 55 games with 42 starts, averaging 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. While his numbers aren't eye-popping as he appeared in just 23.5 points per contest, he passes the eye test in a big way.
Lively is capable of covering the floor horizontally and vertically as a defender, as he can fill up plenty of space on the floor as a defender. Offensively, he plays off Dallas' key players, Doncic and Irving, perfectly as a screener and a lob threat. There's even some potential for him to grow as a floor-spacer, though that'd be an addition to his game that isn't necessarily needed.
Maxence-Prosper is more of a long-term project rather than an instant-impact player like Lively, but it makes sense for the team to keep him around as a young player. His potential to become a rotational player with some development is worth the team betting on.
