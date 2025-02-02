Dallas Basketball

Preview: Mavericks still play basketball against Cavaliers after shocking Luka Doncic trade

Oh yeah, there's still Dallas basketball on today.

Austin Veazey

Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) shoots past Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) shoots past Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

So, the Dallas Mavericks play basketball today. It's understandable if you didn't know, given all of the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade news. But yes, the Mavericks continue their five-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It wouldn't be surprising if Dallas came out with little to no energy against the Cavaliers. The Luka Doncic trade bomb is one that takes the wind out of the sails of everyone on the team. They're already coming off of a 15-point loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, and now seeing their best player traded with no warning will have everyone looking over their shoulder.

The Cavaliers started the season on a torrid pace but have fallen back to earth a little bit recently. They had a three-game losing streak just last week, losing twice to the Houston Rockets and once to the Philadelphia 76ers. Cleveland has rebounded since then, blowing out the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, and Detroit Pistons. They were also the only team to have three players selected for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland all headed to San Francisco next week.

Cleveland beat the Mavericks 134-122 at the beginning of January in a game that never felt as close as the final score may have indicated. There's a chance this game is an even bigger blowout.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dribbles during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dribbles during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date/Time: Sunday, February 2nd, 2:30 p.m. CST

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Team Records: Mavericks 26-23, Cavaliers 39-9

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Spread (via FanDuel): Cavaliers -13.5

Over/Under: 237

Moneyline: Cavaliers -900, Mavericks +610

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: Kyrie Irving 'stunned' by Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap between Mavericks & Lakers

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News