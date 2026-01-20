3 overreactions as Mavericks dominate Knicks in Madison Square Garden

The Dallas Mavericks were back at it on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is one of the bigger days of the regular season for the NBA. Games happen all across the country all day, which gives the league some increased viewership. And for this game, the Mavs got to travel to New York to take on the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

And this game was a laugher almost immediately, but not in the way people might've expected. The Knicks entered the game favored by 10 points, but the Mavericks were the ones up by 10 just 5 minutes into the game. And oncethey were up by 10, they never looked back.

The Knicks would fight back a little and get the lead back down to 7, but that's as close as it would ever get. With the score at 38-31, the Mavericks then ripped off a 13-0 run fueled by a Klay Thompson three and some buckets by Naji Marshall. The lead would never get below 15 again. A few minutes later, the Mavericks were up by 20, and shortly before halftime, they were up by 30. Dallas outscored the Knicks 44-25 in the second quarter. And from there, it was basically over.

Dallas went on to win 114-97, securing a victory in a building that has been particularly challenging for opposing teams to win in this season. It's the third straight win for the Mavs, and somehow the fourth straight loss for the Knicks.

Here are three overreactions from this blowout win.

1. Max Christie: 3-and-Demon

Jason Kidd challenged Max Christie to be more aggressive, and he has responded in a BIG way. He led the Mavericks in scoring, putting up 26 points and 6 rebounds while going INSANE from three: 8/10. He's already a great defender, and this kind of shooting ability makes him extremely valuable. The Luka Doncic trade was horrific, no one will deny that, but Max Christie has absolutely been a bright spot this season.

2. Should the Mavericks Sell High on Naji Marshall?

Naji Marshall has become one of the more consistent players for the Mavericks all year, and that was no different in this game. He had 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, and remains nearly automatic in the paint. He deserves to be on a contending team, and the Mavericks aren't going to be that this year. And with the trade market in search of versatile wings, Marshall could fetch a decent value on the open market. Dallas should be prioritizing trading Anthony Davis and/or Daniel Gafford, but if Marshall can fetch a first-round pick or two, they need to consider it.

3. Klay Thompson's Value May Never Get Higher

Klay Thompson has been shooting the peel off the basketball recently, and that was no different in this game, as he went 4/7 from behind the arc. Contenders in need of shooting (looking at you, Orlando and Detroit) should be VERY interested in Thompson, as he has been the ultimate professional and is back to producing at a high level.

