Kyrie Irving 'stunned' by Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap between Mavericks & Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks surprised everybody by trading megastar Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris in a three-team swap with the Lakers and Jazz, bringing Anthony Davis and Max Christie to Dallas. It seemed the Mavericks kept everybody in the dark as they worked to make this move, including their other superstar.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported early on Sunday morning, "Kyrie Irving was also stunned by the Luka-AD trade. I’m told he was doing a training session in Cleveland when he saw the news come across from [Shams Charania]." Dallas is playing on the road against the Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, and there will be plenty of distractions for that game now.
It's one thing to keep people around the NBA in the dark, but it's another to keep Kyrie Irving out of the loop. Irving has been so complimentary of his time in Dallas and his relationship with Luka Doncic. They just went to the NBA Finals together eight months ago. It wouldn't be surprising to see Irving start to evaluate his future in Dallas, especially since he has a player option in his contract for next season, even if he has a close relationship with Nico Harrison.
Evaluating Dallas' Roster After this Crazy Trade
Anthony Davis had been begging for the Lakers to add a center next to him because he believes he's a power forward. Well, he now has his wish. Daniel Gafford will be starting alongside him for the next few months. Davis will likely have to play some minutes at center until Dereck Lively II returns from the stress fracture in his ankle near the start of the playoffs.
Until Lively returns, and assuming there are no more crazy trades, Dallas will likely start Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis, and Daniel Gafford, with Jaden Hardy, Dante Exum, Max Christie, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall as their bench unit. They do have an open roster spot now, which they could use to sign someone on the buyout market or trade one of their picks to bring in some extra frontcourt depth. Even when Lively and Dwight Powell return from injury, the frontcourt is a little thin. And Davis isn't the most durable player, either.
