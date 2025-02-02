Here's how LeBron James learned Luka Doncic was being traded to LA Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks just made one of the most shocking trades in NBA history on Saturday night/Sunday morning, sending Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 Lakers first-round pick. The Utah Jazz also helped facilitate the deal.
This deal came as a surprise to many, including LeBron James, who was kept in the dark about all of it, including Anthony Davis leaving. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, who mainly covers the Lakers, "LeBron James learned of the Davis-Doncic trade after the Knicks game when it broke while he was out to dinner with his family, sources close to James told ESPN. James was surprised by the news, is processing it and had no idea it was in the works, sources said."
The On-Court Fit of Luka Doncic and LeBron James
The on-court fit between Doncic and James will be a curious thing to watch. They're both ball-dominant players who want to control the entire game. Neither are used to playing off-ball, even if Doncic was doing it a little more this season before his injuries.
James is nearing the end of his career at 40 years old; he doesn't have much left that he can accomplish. He's always been very complimentary of Doncic, saying he'd want to play with him one day, and now he's getting his wish.
