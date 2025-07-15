Two forgotten Dallas Mavericks crack NBA top 100 list
Despite the franchise being relatively new compared to a lot of the NBA, they've had a historic list of great players play for the organization. Not all of them were in their prime when they played for the Mavs, but not everyone can be Dirk Nowitzki and play for one franchise for their entire career.
Bleacher Report recently polled their writers to come up with a list of the top 100 players of all time in the NBA and two players you may have forgotten played for the Mavs cracked the list.
Alex English, who was a Maverick for the 1990-91 season, the last year of his NBA career. He's one of the great scorers in NBA history, averaging
"The 1980s were not short on scoring talent, which is why it’s so impressive that English scored about 2,500 more total points in the decade than anyone else," Bleacher Report said.
"Part of that feat owes to durability (English never missed more than two games of any ‘80s season), and part owed to Michael Jordan showing up only halfway through the decade. But English’s scoring owes mostly to his supreme individual talent blossoming just as the uptempo Denver Nuggets got ahold of him.
"A 'bucket' before the term even existed, English was a slithery wing who posted eight straight seasons with at least 2,000 points and retired as a top-10 scorer of all time."
A few spots later was another player who had a brief tenure in Dallas: Dennis Rodman. He checked in at 67th, playing with the Mavs for all of 12 games in the 1999-2000 season before retiring.
"A uniquely mobile and physically forceful athlete, Rodman essentially created the concept of a five-position defender as a member of the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons in the late 1980s and early ‘90s. He earned back-to-back DPOY honors in 1989-90 and 1990-91 and was an integral figure in Detroit’s consecutive championship wins in ‘89 and ‘90.
"Always a great rebounder, Rodman took things to another level after turning 30. He hauled down an unthinkable 18.7 boards per game with the Pistons in 1991-92 and averaged at least 14.9 rebounds in each of his next six seasons split between the Pistons, Spurs and Bulls.
"The last chapter of his career came in Chicago, where his off-court antics became tabloid fodder but his production on the floor contributed to three more titles."
These two were among 10 Mavericks to crack the list.
