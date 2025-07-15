Dallas Mavericks new addition has optimistic message for fans
The Dallas Mavericks only made one new addition to their roster during free agency.
The Mavericks were left with a hole in the backcourt following Kyrie Irving's season-ending ACL tear in March. Irving re-signed with the franchise earlier this offseason but isn't expected to return to the court until the early stages of 2026.
That left Dallas searching for reinforcements when free agency began a few weeks ago.
After exploring their options, the Mavericks ultimately decided to bring in veteran guard D'Angelo Russell on a two-year deal. The contract includes a player option following the 2025-26 season.
Russell has been in the league for a decade but he's still just 29 years old. Last season, he began the year with the Los Angeles Lakers but was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in December.
Joining the fifth team of his professional career, Russell shared his enthusiasm about suiting up in Dallas. He shared a brief message with Mavericks fans while taking in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
"What up, Dallas fans? It's DLo. Super excited, can't wait to get there," Russell said. "Got a lot of young talent, a lot of old heads. Great staff. Excited to see you soon."
During the 2024-25 campaign, Russell appeared in 58 games and made 36 starts. He averaged a career-low 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per game. Russell shot 39.0% from the field, 31.4% from three-point range, and 83.4% from the charity stripe.
Russell is only two years removed from a 2023-24 season where he shot a career-best 41.% from three on over seven attempts per game. He ended up setting the Lakers' single-season record for three-pointers made. Russell's 226 three-pointers pushed him past Nick Van Exel for the top spot.
Dallas will likely be looking for Russell to take over Irving's starting point guard role in his absence. When Irving returns, Russell is versatile enough to play off ball and run the second unit.
